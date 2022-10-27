SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) Let’s say it’s Halloween and you haven’t planned a costume or the makeup to go with it. Makeup artist, Katie Livingston, is here to help. She showed viewers how they can achieve a glam skull makeup look that makes for the perfect last minute costume. You can just wear black, or you can do a colorful dress, it doesn’t really matter because this makeup is so simple. This look is completed using basic drugstore makeup that either you already have or is easy to find. The makeup you will need:

Liquid black eyeliner

Black eyeliner

White eyeliner

Black eyeshadow

Fake eyelashes

Makeup brushes

Step 1. Start by outlining the temple. Sometimes it’s easy to just feel for yourself and just enhance your natural features. Then take your black eyeshadow and smudge the liner.

Step 2. For the nose- use black eyeliner to draw an upside-down heart. A good tip to keep the makeup on is to set all the liner with a black eyeshadow.

Step 3. Suck in your cheeks and outline the jawbone with liner. Then do the same as the temple by using black eyeshadow to smudge down.

Step 4. Continue the line from your mouth up just a little using liquid eyeliner. Then you use the liner and draw vertical lines across the lips. A little tip is to put foundation on your lips, so they are a little lighter.

Step 5. Run the black eyeshadow along your jawline to make it look a bit more contoured.

Step 6. Use black eyeshadow to make lines on your neck. Then when all that is done you use a white liner and line all the black makeup to add more dimension.

Lastly, she finished the look with her line of false eyelashes. These lashes are fluffy and flexible making them super comfortable to wear and they can be reused up to 30 times.

If you use the code: GTU you can get 40% off all Lashes at Liv Lashes Co

Website: www.katielivingston.co

Lash website: https://livlashesco.com/

Instagram: katielivingston1

Tik Tok: katielivingston.1