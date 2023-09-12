SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Cache Valley Creamery has a full portfolio of delicious, wholesome products, including shredded cheese, sliced cheese, string cheese, cheese sticks, snack bars, and chunks that make cooking a breeze.

Get your kids to eat a healthy, balanced meal with lots of protein to keep them full. Here are

some ideas for a Kids Lunch Box “Grazing Board” to fuel your kids. Using the Cache Valley®

Sliced Cheeses makes prep a breeze for busy families.

Grazing Board Menu:

● Ham & Cheese Rolls Ups with Cache Valley® Sliced Mild Cheddar Cheese

● Sliced Apples or Pears with Cache Valley® Sliced Gouda Cheese

● Cache Valley® String Cheese Mini Sausages

● Apricot Jam & Cache Valley® Sliced Havarti Cheese Mini Sandwiches

● Nuts, Sliced Veggies, or Fruit

Ham & Cheese Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

● 3 Slices Thick Cut Deli Ham

● 1 tsp Ranch Seasoning

● ¼ cup Cream Cheese

● 3 Slices Cache Valley® Sliced Mild Cheddar Cheese

Steps:

Spread out the thick-cut ham Mix together the ranch seasoning and cream cheese, then spread on the deli ham Top with a slice of the Cache Valley® Sliced Mild Cheddar Cheese Roll up into a pinwheel shape and slice

Sliced Apples or Pears with Cache Valley® Sliced Gouda Cheese

Ingredients:

● 1 Apple or Pear

● 3 slices of Cache Valley® Sliced Gouda Cheese

Steps:

Thinly slice apples or pears and serve stacked with Cache Valley® Sliced Gouda Cheese

Cache Valley® String Cheese Mini Sausages

Ingredients:

● 1 pack Mini Little Smokies or Bite Size Franks

● 2 Cache Valley® String Cheese Sticks

Steps:

Wrap the string cheese around the mini sausages and microwave for 30 seconds to melt the

cheese. Serve hot or cold.

Apricot Jam & Cache Valley® Sliced Havarti Cheese Mini Sandwiches

Ingredients:

● Cracker Rounds

● Apricot Jam

● Cache Valley® Sliced Havarti Cheese

Steps:

Spread the apricot jam on round crackers, add a slice of Cache Valley® Sliced Havarti Cheese,

and top with another cracker.

Visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more information about all of Cache Valley’s delicious products. Cache Valley Creamery’s cheese is inspired by the Valley, reflecting the goodness and values of the community.

