Create a chunky braid perfect for your summer look

Whitney Hodgson, Utah Hair & Make-Up Artist, has you covered for bridal parties or nights out on the town. She came by to show us how to create intricate-looking hairstyles that are easy to do!

Whitney has always wanted to be a hairstylist. She remembers when she was a little girl, she would line up all her cabbage patch dolls on the couch and braid all their hair.

She started cosmetology school when she was in high school and never went back. She has been working in a salon for almost four years and has loved every minute of it.

One of her favorite services to do is on-site bridal party hairstyles. She loves being a part of the excitement on wedding days!

Find Whitney online, IG, FB, and Pinterest.