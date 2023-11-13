SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Switch up your dinner menu and add a fun twist to your taco soup. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with a Creamy Taco Soup recipe. You can find more from Kiana at kuliawear.com/blogs/news
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef – ground pork, or ground turkey
- 1 medium onion – diced 1/4″
- 2 cloves garlic – minced
- 3 tbsp tack seasoning
- 1 large red bell pepper – diced 1/2″
- 15 ounce can diced fire roasted tomatoes – with chilis, or regular diced tomatoes/fire roasted for mild
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth or beef broth
- 8 ounces cream cheese – softened at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
- Sea salt & pepper to taste
- Toppings optional cilantro, green onion, queso.
Directions:
- Prep and measure the ingredients before starting to cook.
Place a large pot over medium high heat. When the pan is hot, add the ground beef and break it up into small bits with a utensil. Cook till brown.
Add the onion and garlic to the ground beef and cook until the onion begins to turn translucent, about 2-3 minutes.
Next add the taco seasoning, red bell pepper, diced tomatoes, and chicken stock. Stir to combine, and bring the soup to a boil.
- Once the soup comes to a boil, reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the bell pepper is tender and the flavors have melded, about 10 minutes.
- When the soup is done, add the cream cheese to the pot in small pieces. Stir to combine and let sit for a minute or so.
- Season to taste with sea salt and pepper, then serve with your choice of toppings.