SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Switch up your dinner menu and add a fun twist to your taco soup. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with a Creamy Taco Soup recipe. You can find more from Kiana at kuliawear.com/blogs/news

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef – ground pork, or ground turkey

1 medium onion – diced 1/4″

2 cloves garlic – minced

3 tbsp tack seasoning

1 large red bell pepper – diced 1/2″

15 ounce can diced fire roasted tomatoes – with chilis, or regular diced tomatoes/fire roasted for mild

4 cups low sodium chicken broth or beef broth

8 ounces cream cheese – softened at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

Sea salt & pepper to taste

Toppings optional cilantro, green onion, queso.

Directions: