SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Switch up your dinner menu and add a fun twist to your taco soup. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with a Creamy Taco Soup recipe. You can find more from Kiana at kuliawear.com/blogs/news

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef – ground pork, or ground turkey
  • 1 medium onion – diced 1/4″
  • 2 cloves garlic – minced
  • 3 tbsp tack seasoning
  • 1 large red bell pepper – diced 1/2″
  • 15 ounce can diced fire roasted tomatoes – with chilis, or regular diced tomatoes/fire roasted for mild
  • 4 cups low sodium chicken broth or beef broth
  • 8 ounces cream cheese – softened at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
  • Sea salt & pepper to taste
  • Toppings optional cilantro, green onion, queso.

Directions:

  1. Prep and measure the ingredients before starting to cook.
    Place a large pot over medium high heat. When the pan is hot, add the ground beef and break it up into small bits with a utensil. Cook till brown.
    Add the onion and garlic to the ground beef and cook until the onion begins to turn translucent, about 2-3 minutes.
    Next add the taco seasoning, red bell pepper, diced tomatoes, and chicken stock. Stir to combine, and bring the soup to a boil.
  2. Once the soup comes to a boil, reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the bell pepper is tender and the flavors have melded, about 10 minutes.
  3. When the soup is done, add the cream cheese to the pot in small pieces. Stir to combine and let sit for a minute or so.
  4. Season to taste with sea salt and pepper, then serve with your choice of toppings.