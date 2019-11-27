Creamy Scalloped Potatoes

You can experience the majesty of the nativity story, with a live performance in Lehi. A Babe Is Born is not only a great way to bring the Christmas spirit to you and your family, it also benefits a good cause.

For every ticket purchased they will provide meals for refugees. A Babe is Born is also employing members of the refugee community as the cast of the nativity. Joe Coccimiglio and Matt Flake, Organizer and Julie Yasima stopped by to share why the event is so important to each of them. Be sure to watch the video for their stories.