Say hello to your 2019 World Dutch Oven Champions! Bill and Toni Thayn, Wicked in the Kitchen cooking team, joined us today to shared a delightful side dish!
Creamy Scalloped Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 12-15 red potatoes, sliced
- 1 Pint of heavy cream
- 2 packages of Boursin cheese
- Shredded parmesan
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- Fresh parsley
Directions:
- Grease 10 inch cast iron skillet.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place a layer of red potato slices in bottom.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
- Pour a small amount of heavy cream over the potatoes.
- Crumble some of the Boursin cheese over the potatoes.
- Repeat layers.
- Sprinkle fresh parsley over the top.
- Bake, uncovered, for 45-60 minutes or until potatoes are cooked through.
Follow their dutch oven adventure on Instagram: @ wickedinthekitchen