Creamy Scalloped Potatoes

Say hello to your 2019 World Dutch Oven Champions! Bill and Toni Thayn, Wicked in the Kitchen cooking team, joined us today to shared a delightful side dish!

Creamy Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 12-15 red potatoes, sliced 
  • 1 Pint of heavy cream
  • 2 packages of Boursin cheese 
  • Shredded parmesan
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • Fresh parsley

Directions:

  1. Grease 10 inch cast iron skillet.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  3. Place a layer of red potato slices in bottom.
  4. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
  6. Pour a small amount of heavy cream over the potatoes.
  7. Crumble some of the Boursin cheese over the potatoes.
  8. Repeat layers.
  9. Sprinkle fresh parsley over the top.
  10. Bake, uncovered, for 45-60 minutes or until potatoes are cooked through.

Follow their dutch oven adventure on Instagram: @ wickedinthekitchen


