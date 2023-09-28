SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Whisk together a creamy pumpkin sauce to pair with your favorite meal this fall. George Severson, creator of Good Things Utah, joined us in the kitchen with a tasty recipe perfect for the season.

Ingredients:

  • 15 ounce can of pumpkin puree
  • 1 TBS of olive oil
  • ½-tsp of dried sage
  • 5 cloves of garlic, chopped
  • ½ of a sweet onion, chopped
  • 1 ¼ cup of milk or half and half or almond milk
  • 1 TBS honey
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation:

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add in the onion, garlic and sage. Sauté for 5 mins.
  • Add the onion mixture to a blender or food processor, add in the remaining ingredients – pumpkin, milk, salt and pepper, and honey. Blend until creamy and smooth.
  • Return the blended sauce back into the skillet used to Sauté the veggies, heat until warm.
  • Serve over your favorite pasta or protein and enjoy!