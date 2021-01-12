Creamy Parmigiano Herb and Mushroom chicken by Elena Davis of Mama Mia Mangia? Sign us up! This Italian-born, Utah-living chef always makes a killer meal. This one is no exception! Be sure to watch both videos for the full dish, and follow Elena on IG here @mamamiamangia__
Creamy Parmigiano Herb and Mushroom Chicken
6 chicken thighs, skin on (bone in optional)
2 Tablespoons Olive oil
1Tbs butter Salt Pepper to taste 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
1 garlic clove, minced
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup freshly grated parmigiano cheese (plus extra for topping chicken)
1/2 Tbs dried rosemary
1/2 Tbs dried thyme
2 large, whole, bayleaves
Enjoy!