Creamy Parmigiano Herb and Mushroom chicken by Elena Davis of Mama Mia Mangia? Sign us up! This Italian-born, Utah-living chef always makes a killer meal. This one is no exception! Be sure to watch both videos for the full dish, and follow Elena on IG here @mamamiamangia__

Creamy Parmigiano Herb and Mushroom Chicken

6 chicken thighs, skin on (bone in optional)

2 Tablespoons Olive oil

1Tbs butter Salt Pepper to taste 8 ounces sliced mushrooms

1 garlic clove, minced

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup freshly grated parmigiano cheese (plus extra for topping chicken)

1/2 Tbs dried rosemary

1/2 Tbs dried thyme

2 large, whole, bayleaves

Enjoy!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

