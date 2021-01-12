Creamy Parmigiano Herb and Mushroom chicken

It’s January and our New Year's resolutions are fresh on our minds, and for a lot of people, those resolutions include reading more in 2021. Today’s three book recommendations can help you tackle that goal!

The first recommendation is a great way to not only encourage kids to read but also get them excited too. “Ginnie West Adventure” series – “Secret Sisters” – follows two girls: Ginnie West and Tillie Taylor. They are best friends and decide that they should be sisters. They hatch a plan to get Ginnie’s widowed father to marry Tillie’s divorced mother. But everything changes when Ginnie finds the journals of her birth mother that she never knew.