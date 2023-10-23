- Nicea swears it tastes just as delicious as the famous New York City Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding. Parker D. Barbee and Marcus Martin have recreated the delectable flavors right here in Utah with a company called Parfe Diem. Parker says after losing his job last year, it was just the push he needed to start stirring ingredients in his kitchen. Friends told him he should sell the pudding, and the growing Utah company was born!
- Parfe Diem currently has 6 flavors including the original flavor which is Banana. Also available: Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, Lemon Blueberry, Peanut Butter and Grape and for fall they just released Pumpkin Pie. The most popular flavors are Banana and Strawberry Cheesecake. You don’t need to fly to New York City to taste the most creamy homemade pudding. Order yours now on their website: www.parfediem.com and type the word DIEM in at checkout to get 10% off on your order.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now