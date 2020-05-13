Cream cheese brownies

This is a fun and easy recipe to make with kiddos! Follow the steps below, and follow Lindy on instagram here: @lindy_davies


1 Chocolate Cake mix, your favorite brand.  Mix according to instructions.  

(1 cup of water, 1/2 vegetable oil, 3 eggs, stir together)

In a small bowl mix together: 1 8 oz cream cheese 1 egg 1/3 cup sugar

Pour cake mix into a greased sheet pan, spoon cream cheese mixture all over cake, marble into cake.

Cook at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, let cool

We usually love to top it off with some Vanilla ice cream and other favorite toppings.

