Cream cheese brownies

This is a fun and easy recipe to make with kiddos! Follow the steps below, and follow Lindy on instagram here: @lindy_davies
1 Chocolate Cake mix, your favorite brand. Mix according to instructions.
(1 cup of water, 1/2 vegetable oil, 3 eggs, stir together)
In a small bowl mix together: 1 8 oz cream cheese 1 egg 1/3 cup sugar
Pour cake mix into a greased sheet pan, spoon cream cheese mixture all over cake, marble into cake.
Cook at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, let cool
We usually love to top it off with some Vanilla ice cream and other favorite toppings.