Cream cheese brownies

Now that salons and spas have begun to open, you might be wondering what a trip in looks like now? Is it safe? What are the new protocols to follow? Deena went to Nailed! in Millcreek, known for their cleanliness prior to Covid-19, and took us through the steps of a manicure.

Co-Owner Sara Bennion tells us masks must be work by all employees and clients while in the salon. Clients must bring their own mask, or they can purchase one from Nailed! upon arrival. When you arrive, you'll wait out back, and call the salon to let them know you're ready for your appointment. Your technician will get you, and take you in. Your temperature is taken with a no contact thermometer, you'll wash your hands, and be taken to your station!