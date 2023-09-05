Amber Mackowiak the owner and founder of Crazy Daisy along with Char Owen the operations manager share the details of the Crazy Daisy End of Summer Boutique happening this Saturday, September 9th, at the Mountain America Expo Center from 9 am – 6 pm.
Shop from over 65 local small businesses that will be offering a wide variety of home decor, holiday items, clothing, jewelry, crafts, art, delicious treats and more, and enter to win the Family Day Giveaway and reserve your free tickets online for double the entries.
Website: www.crazydaisypro.com
Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: Crazy Daisy Boutique