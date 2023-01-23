- On Good Things Utah this morning – Have you craved more closeness in your relationship? One author says this: “Lately, I’ve been craving more intimacy in my relationships. I’m tired of the played out “how are you?”s and the “what are you up to?”s because I want more realness. More openness. More vulnerability. More honesty. I catch myself all the time robotically replying “good” to those who ask me how I am. When, in reality, a lot of the time, I’m feeling something more than just “good.” And to be honest, the question “how are you?” just doesn’t have much depth. I still ask my family and my friends and random strangers how they are because I care and I do want to know how they are. But, because I’m craving more intimacy, I’ve been working on figuring out how I can get more out of them. And personally, it takes a lot more than “how are you?” to get me to open up about how I really am. (I’m the type who needs a little prodding in order to speak up.) So, surely, I’m not the only one. Right? So, in order to receive the intimacy I crave, I’m working on changing my small talk to big talk. And the first question I’ve replaced is “how are you?” Instead of involuntarily asking someone how they are, I’m deciding to replace it with:
- Small talk: How are you?
- Big talk: What are you curious about lately?
- Small talk: What do you do?
- Big talk: What do you love to do? Or, what’s a project that you’re most excited about working on right now?”
