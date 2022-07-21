The newest Crave Cookie location is opening in Draper this Saturday and Crave Cookie’s Emily Willey and Trent English joined us today and told us all about it.

English said that Crave Cookie has been around for 3 years now and the new Draper location will be its fourth store. With 130 rotating flavors, Crave Cookie offers a treat for everyone no matter your taste preference, he said. The stores sell drinks you can buy with the cookies so that you can put together the perfect treat.

The grand opening taking place over the weekend will feature a free chocolate chip cookie for everyone that comes in between 10:30 AM and 11 PM. Plus, English also said that one lucky winner will get a four-pack of cookies once a week for a year by scanning a QR code near the register that will enter them into a giveaway. The other cookie flavors featured this weekend include The Rockstar, banana cream pie, and peanut butter cup.

The store is working on offering nationwide shipping and treats can be purchased and delivered through various third-party food delivery services. Viewers can also go check out the other three locations in West Valley, Midvale and Sandy.

Viewers can find more information on the Crave Cookies website at https://www.cravecookies.com/ and on TikTok and Instagram at @thecravecookies

The new Draper store location is at

280 E. 12300 S. Ste 100

Draper, Utah