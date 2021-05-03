Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Mika Lee, entrepreneur, and chef of Honey Teahive came by to show how to make Cranberry-Orange English Scones and talked about her small catering company. Find the recipe below!

Honey Teahive is a small catering company that started with a wanderlust woman with a big appetite!

Growing up with an ethnically diverse background Mika found more interest in unique cultures and customs related to food. The more she traveled, the more she broadened her palate.

Mika’s parents and family in Taiwan always drank tea during social events, and she became accustomed to the World of Tea at a young age.

During her travels, she stumbled upon a unique “meal” in the UK called Afternoon Tea and quickly fell in love with the tradition of sandwiches, scones, and desserts that all paired with tea.

She soon realized Afternoon Tea was observed in all corners of the world! It has now become a tradition to try different expressions of afternoon tea in each city she visited.

She has always wanted to start a business and never felt confident in selling products or services. She soon realized what she craved for during afternoon tea– the experience and spending time with friends and family.

She started Honey Teahive on the premise of creating traveling tea parties for hostesses to easily create memorable experiences for important moments.

With the help of the Spice Kitchen Incubator Program, she was able to successfully launch… into a pandemic…

Her business model for traveling tea parties in people’s homes came to a halt and she had to pivot into Tea Party Box monthly events. Queens and Kings preorder boxes for pickup once a month and the link can be found on her website and social media pages.

Ingredients:

-110 g dried cranberries

-1 orange, zested, and juiced

-500 g all-purpose flour

-50 g granulated sugar

-2 Tbsp baking powder

-1/4 tsp salt

-140 g butter, cubed and cold

-1/4 cup milk + extra for brushing

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2.Soak 110 g cranberries in the juice of 1 orange, about 1/4 cup. Set aside.

3.Combine 500 g AP flour, 50 g sugar, 2 Tbsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp salt, and 1 orange zest.

4.Add 140 g cubed butter and rub the flour and butter together until the texture resembles coarse cornmeal.

5.Wring cranberries and combine in flour mixture.

6.Add 1/4 cup milk and thoroughly mix with fingers until the dough comes together into a scruffy mass.

7.Roll out the dough to 1-1.5″ thick and cut with a 2″ round cookie cutter.

8.Place the scones upside down onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

9.Lightly brush milk over the top of each scone.

10.Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

11.Slightly cool before digging in!

*English scones are best served warm with jam and cream*

In addition to the pickup Tea Party Boxes, Honey Teahive has created custom memorable experiences for birthdays, baby and bridal showers, and Mother’s Day!

They have a special Tea for Two Mother’s Day box this Sunday, May 9, which must be reserved by Thursday, May 6 while supplies last. It’s a great way to spend some time with a loved one!

Find Honey Teahive online, IG, and FB.