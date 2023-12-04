SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kiana Williams joined us in the kitchen with her delicious Cranberry lemon drop martini recipe.
Ingredients:
- vodka as the base
- cranberry juice
- Lemons
- Sugar free lemonade
- Vanilla liquor
- Frozen cranberries and fresh rosemary sprigs to garnish
Instructions
- Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.
- Using a funnel, pour the mixture into four 3-inch clear glass ornaments that have been rinsed. Replace the topper on each ornament.
- Add cranberries and a rosemary sprig to four martini glasses. Set the ornament in the glass to serve.