SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kiana Williams joined us in the kitchen with her delicious Cranberry lemon drop martini recipe.

Ingredients:

  • vodka as the base 
  • cranberry juice
  • Lemons 
  • Sugar free lemonade 
  • Vanilla liquor 
  • Frozen cranberries and fresh rosemary sprigs to garnish

Instructions

  • Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.
  • Using a funnel, pour the mixture into four 3-inch clear glass ornaments that have been rinsed. Replace the topper on each ornament.
  • Add cranberries and a rosemary sprig to four martini glasses. Set the ornament in the glass to serve.