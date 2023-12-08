SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a great appetizer to take to a holiday party, this one is beautiful and delicious. Jamie Eskelson, from @jamiecooksitup_ on Instagram joined us on the show to share her recipe for CRANBERRY JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE DIP

INGREDIENTS

1 12 oz package fresh cranberries

1/4 C green onion, chopped

1/4 C cilantro, chopped

1 small jalapeno pepper

1 1/4 C sugar

1/4 t cumin

2 T lemon juice

dash salt

2 8 oz packages cream cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Put your cranberries in a food processor. I used my mini chopper. You could also just chop them up.

2. Chop up your green onion, cilantro, and jalapeno pepper into small pieces. Careful of the seeds now. Throw on a pair of rubber gloves or something, please. The seeds are the hot part of the pepper. If you don’t like a lot of heat on the old pallet, just leave the jalapeno out.

3. Add all ingredients (but the cream cheese and the wheat thins) into a bowl. Mix them all together, cover and store in the fridge for at least 4 hours. The sugar needs some time to soak into the cranberries and break up their bitter taste.

4. When you are ready to serve, place your cream cheese bricks on a plate.

5. Spread the cream cheese out as evenly as you can.

6. Pour your cranberry mixture over the cream cheese.

7. Spread it all around.

8. Serve immediately with Wheat Thins, Ritz Crackers or Tortilla Chips.