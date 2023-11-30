SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- In our kitchen today the amazing Maggie Faber showed us how to make a Cranberry Ginger Goat Cheese Ball, perfect to bring to holiday parties or to enjoy as a yummy snack.

Ingredients:

8 ounces softened goat cheese

8 ounces softened cream cheese

2 Tablespoons candied ginger

2 Tablespoons minced shallot

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary

Zest of one orange

1 cup shelled pistachios

Kosher Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Remove cream cheese and goat cheese from the fridge and leave out at room temperature for 1-2 hours to soften. Alternatively, place cheeses in a bowl and microwave in 15-second bursts to soften, being careful not to heat too much so it melts. Stir vigorously to create a smooth mixture. (Can be done by hand, in a mixer or food processor) Finely mince candied ginger, cranberries, shallot, and rosemary. Add to bowl with cheeses. Zest an orange over the bowl with other ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Line preferred bowl or dish with plastic wrap or parchment paper. Transfer cheese mixture to lined dish and press down to create desired shape. Cover and let firm up in fridge for a minimum of 2 hours, preferably overnight. After cheese has set, finely chop pistachios to desired consistency. (Suggest a coarse cornmeal-like texture) Remove cheese from dish and coat with the pistachios, lightly pressing to adhere. Serve as desired.

For more information and yummy recipes, look at Maggie’s website magpieeats.com, or follow her Instagram @magpiesweetsandeats. You can also find her on Saturday, December 2, from 11-3 at Millcreek Commons Saturday Market.