Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste, share their recipe for the perfect French Toast with a twist! See the recipe below.

CRANBERRY ALMOND BAKED FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients:

French Toast:

· 1 ½ cups milk

· 6 eggs

· 1 teaspoon salt

· ¾ teaspoon almond extract

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk (1 ¼ cup)

· 1 loaf Italian or French Bread (about 1 pound), sliced into 1” slices, (see notes)

· 1 ½ cups fresh cranberries

· Scant ½ cup sliced almonds

Glaze:

· 1 cup powdered sugar

· 1 ½-2 tablespoons milk

Whipped Cream:

· 1 cup heavy whipping cream

· ¼ cup sugar

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

French Toast:

1. In a large mixing bowl whisk together milk, eggs, salt, almond extract, and vanilla until smooth. Then add in the sweetened condensed milk and whisk until smooth.

2. Slice bread into 1” thick slices. In a 9×13 baking dish place your first layer of sliced bread across the bottom. If necessary, cut bread slices in half to fit the bread entirely across the pan.

3. Sprinkle half the sliced almonds and fresh cranberries across the first layer of bread. Place the second layer of bread across the pan and then sprinkle the remaining almonds and cranberries over top of the bread.

4. Pour your custard mixture evenly across the bread. Cover with foil and let sit for at least 1 hour or overnight.

5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake theFrench toast for (while still covered with foil) for 25 minutes. Then remove the foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes.

Glaze and Whipped Cream:

1. While the French toast is baking make your glaze and whipped cream. Whip your cream with sugar and vanilla until you have stiff peaks. Refrigerate until needed.

2. Whisk together your powdered sugar and milk until you have a drizzle-able glaze. Start with 1 ½ tablespoons of milk and then add more if needed.

3. Let French toast cool for 5 minutes, then drizzle your glaze over top of the French toast and serve with whipped cream.

Notes:

If using a loaf significantly larger than a 1 lb loaf add an additional egg and an extra ¼ cup milk to batter so that there is enough mixture to soak the bread. French Toast may need to be baked for an additional 10 minutes. Check on it after the initial 35 minute bake.

Website: infinetaste.com

Instagram: @infinetaste

Facebook: In Fine Taste