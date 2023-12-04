SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – In a heartfelt attempt to bring warmth and support to the local community this holiday season.

Craig Swapp & Associates is thrilled to announce a touching collaboration with Univision, Mountain America Credit Union, and the LDS Church. This special event, born from the spirit of kindness, aims to help families in need during this festive season. On December 15th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, join them at the La Gatita Furniture parking lot at 3938 W 3500 South, West Valley City, Utah, for a touching Christmas dinner giveaway that continues until supplies last.

It’s a joy to provide everything local families require for an enjoyable holiday dinner, spreading the warmth and joy of the season. To make this initiative a success, your support is appreciated through non-perishable food item donations accepted at 9980 S 300 W, Sandy, Utah office from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Your donations will lighten up the holiday season for those in our community, proving unity’s power to make a positive impact.

