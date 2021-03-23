Craft Lake City puts out the call for vendors

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Arts, crafts, food, and even STEM exhibits, the annual Craft Lake City DIY festival has it all! Angela Brown stopped by with more on this year’s festivities. It’s the largest, local-centric, three-day arts festival in our state. Craft Lake City celebrates DIY culture, boosts the creative economy, and elevates local makers and small business owners.

All Utah-based artisans, performers, craft and commercial foodies, STEM exhibitors and vintage vendors are invited to apply online at craftlakecity.com by April 8, 2021!

It is important to Craft Lake City that individuals from all local communities have the opportunity to creatively and economically thrive. The DIY Festival Artisan Scholarship and Mentor Program provides five eligible first-time participants with waived participation fees, business training, and mentorship with seasoned makers. Scholarships are also available to eligible STEM exhibitors and Kid Row participants.

The 13th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival Presented By Harmons will be held on Friday, August 13, Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Visit craftlakecity.com for more information.