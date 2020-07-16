Craft Lake City goes virtual

When it’s winter and inversion season we talk a lot about air quality. However, it’s now summer and we’re talking with the Utah Clean Air Partnership, UCAIR. There is a lot to learn about air quality and the ozone season.

As summer begins, so does the ozone season. Ground-level ozone is created when chemical reactions from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and oxides of nitrogen react with sunlight. High levels of ground-level ozone in the summertime can have the same effects as poor air in the winter—throat irritation, worsening asthma, and other respiratory issues. Summer ozone pollution is a gas and winter inversion pollution is made up of particulates, but like winter, small things we do every day in the summer will make a big impact on reducing ground-level ozone to improve our air quality.