Craft Lake City’s artisan and programs manager Liz Vowles and artist Inez Garcia joined us on the show today to share who they are and what they do! A local 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works to educate, promote and inspire local artisans while elevating the creative culture of the Utah arts community through science, technology and art.

Busy year round, they’ve just wrapped up their annual holiday market and preparations are now being made for next year’s DIY Fest. The fest brings together a huge slew of all types of local makers such as artisans, foodies, performers, STEM exhibitors and youth entrepreneurs. This year will be their biggest exhibitor lineup yet.

If you’re a local maker, be sure to submit an application for the DIY Fest launching Jan. 1! They also work with local artists in their year-round workshops. Craft Lake City hosts over 50 hands-on workshops each year in a wide variety of subjects.

There are some fun classes on the books for winter with so many more to come, including: painting, puppet-making, collage, brush lettering, beaded jewelry, valen-SLIME & rockhounding.

It just so happens that one of those wonderful workshops is one week from today! Inez’s painting workshop is a bilingual class in English/Spanish. Visit craftlakecity.com to register for a workshop or sign up for the newsletter to receive updates about call for entries for the DIY Fest and check out the sneak peek with Inez in the clip below!

@craftlakecity (IG, FB, Twitter) craftlakecity.com

@inezgarciaart (IG) inezgarciaart.com