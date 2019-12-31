Our kitchen was filled with appetizers galore thanks to Chef Lesli from Harmons! Whether you’ve got the day to make your own appetizer for your New Year’s Eve party tonight, or you’ll be hustling to grab something on your way, Harmons has you covered!
Crab Toast with Avocado
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon crème fraîche
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, divided
- 1 teaspoon finally chopped fresh tarragon, plus more
- 1 teaspoon finally sliced fresh chives
- 8 ounces lump crab meat
- Salt and freshly ground white pepper
- One avocado
- One Harmons artisans baguette
- Olive oil
- Smoked paprika
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, crème fraîche, lemon zest, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon tarragon and chives. Fold in the crab meat and season with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl, mash avocado with the remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice and season with salt.
- Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut baguette into 1/4 inch slices. Place slices on a rimmed baking sheet and pour oil into a small bowl.
- Using a pastry brush, Brush baguette slices with foil and toast in the oven until lightly golden, about 12 minutes.
- Spread avocado on toast and topped with crab meat. Sprinkle with paprika and tarragon.
Find a Harmons near you at harmonsgrocery.com.
This story includes sponsored content.