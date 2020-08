The great frustration with every diet and weight loss program is the yo-yo effect. People literally lose thousands of pounds over their lifetime. The problem is that they gain thousands of pounds back again. Dr. Roberts from PUR LIFE Medical joined Good Things Utah today to talk about how PUR LIFE Medical is different than any other program.

It’s different because it isn’t a weight loss program. It’s not a diet. There’s no calorie counting. Nothing like that. At PÜR LIFE Medical, they customize a plan to get your body as healthy as it can be by finding out what is making your weight loss difficult or even impossible. Are your organs bogged down with toxins, infection, parasites, yeast overgrowth? Do you have hormone imbalances, adrenal or thyroid problems, or gut issues? These are some of the issues making it so hard. They find and address these issues by testing you to find your specific issues, then they address them.