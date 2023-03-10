SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It is women’s history month and what better way to celebrate than to buy your home décor from a women’s owned business. Today we were joined by a business owner named Michelle Holt, owner and founder of Sonja Solbakken. She started this business about 6 months ago to bring more heart to your home. It is mostly kitchen décor but since the kitchen is the heart of the home, it is important to cozy up that space. Her website sells unique art and décor that can be anything from vintage to brand new quality items.

She also gave instructions on how to warm up your kitchen.

Florals: faux or fresh

Florals are the first thing people look at when they enter a room

It keeps your home fresh and brings the outside in

Original art: local artists

On her website she sells original art from local artists that one of a kind

It makes your space unique to your own finds

Unique finds: vintage or new

Her website includes a vintage tab that has pieces that she found at thrift stores

It will elevate your home because of the sense of uniqueness and your own personality you can customize

The history of the items helps your kitchen stand out

For more from Michelle check her social media and website. To get $20 off a cake plate use the code: GTU on her website.