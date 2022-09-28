Today we had Bella Lee, founder of Milkstain Apparel, join us on the show. She started this company so moms would have something cute but comfy to wear.

The company just released some new fall colors in their fall line. Now is the perfect time to get cute sweat set with the weather starting to cool down. Not only does Milkstain Apparel sell comfortable and cozy sets, but also has a bridal line, perfect for matching at bridal parties.

For more information visit their social media or website and get 20% off with the code: GTU20

Website: www.milkstainapparel.com

Instagram: @milkstainapparel

Bridal Instagram: @milkstainbridal



