Cowboy cookies in the kitchen

Today was our sweet friend and GTU chef’s last day in Utah! We are so sad to say goodbye to Kendra Nani, but we’re happy she managed to squeeze us in one last time before Texas gets our girl! Here’s her recipe for cowboy cookies, and her IG handle to follow along with her new adventures! @kendranani

Cowboy cookies
1 c butter
1 c packed brown sugar
1 c sugar
2 eggs
1tsp vanilla
2 c flour
1tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
2 c oats
1 c nuts
1 c chocolate chips

Cream together sugars, butter, eggs and vanilla. Add dry ingredients and mix. Stir in oats, nuts and chocolate chips. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes.

Enjoy!

