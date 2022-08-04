Cowboy caviar is the perfect way to cool down and snack on something healthy and delicious. It’s quick and easy to make.

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar, or to taste

• 1/4 cup white wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1 (15 ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

• 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 11 ounces sweet corn

• 1 red onion, diced

• 1 green bell pepper, diced

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• 1 cup fresh cilantro, optional, chopped

Directions

Step 1

Whisk together the olive oil, sugar, white wine vinegar, chili powder, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 2

Add the tomatoes, black-eyed peas, beans, corn, red onion, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper. Stir to combine completely.

Step 3

Add in the cilantro and stir.

Step 4

Cover and chill before serving.