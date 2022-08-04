Cowboy caviar is the perfect way to cool down and snack on something healthy and delicious. It’s quick and easy to make.
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar, or to taste
• 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1 (15 ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
• 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
• 11 ounces sweet corn
• 1 red onion, diced
• 1 green bell pepper, diced
• 1 red bell pepper, diced
• 1 cup fresh cilantro, optional, chopped
Directions
Step 1
Whisk together the olive oil, sugar, white wine vinegar, chili powder, and salt in a large bowl.
Step 2
Add the tomatoes, black-eyed peas, beans, corn, red onion, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper. Stir to combine completely.
Step 3
Add in the cilantro and stir.
Step 4
Cover and chill before serving.