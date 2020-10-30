COVID and Haunted Houses: How Nightmare on 13th offers a Spooky, Safe experience

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Our Halloween 2020 special was jammed packed full of fun and frightening surprises. We had a few creepy characters from Nightmare on 13th Haunted House stop by and chat about how the 30th year haunt is welcoming guests for a safe and spooky good time.

Obviously 2020 has been a year for the books, and many iconic attractions have either really scaled back operations or not open at all. In Utah Haunted Houses are a staple of the Halloween season.



Jimmy Dilley of Nightmare explained the haunts COVID distancing practices, Dilley says customers will tasked with the following when visiting Nightmare on 13th.

All customers will be required to wear a face covering while attending the attraction.

All groups will be required to stay at least 6-feet away from each other while going through the attraction.

Tickets will be issues through a timing system for each half-hour slot.

The haunt also welcomes three additional rooms: Nightmare alley. Dark Ride of Terror and I-Scream.

Nightmare on 13th also plans to stay open past Halloween night.

Oct 30, 31, Nov 6,7 and 13th

Open 7:30 pm to Midnight

Find more information at Nightmareon13th.com