COVID-19 impact on the entertainment industry

Vickie Panek, owner of Talent Management Group, Inc. stopped by to chat about how the acting industry has changed amidst the pandemic. During March projects were shutting down one after another, but now in July business is booming again!

While you can’t legally require testing, most productions are all onboard with getting the test to be safe, since those untested may not be allowed onto set. Multiple releases are now signed prior to begin work, extending to hair and makeup artists as well as actors and directors.

Auditions have changed, happening via zoom. Actors are now recording and sending in clips virtually rather than gathering in audition spaces.

While TMG is not allowing foot traffic into the office currently, potential actors and models may still reach out to be considered: talentmg.com