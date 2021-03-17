Cover performance of ‘The Parting Glass’ and St. Patrick’s Day history

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

There’s so much to celebrate here on St. Patrick’s Day! Who better to share a few things you may not know about the holiday than a true, local Irishman and President of the Hibernian Society of Utah, Sean Clark.

Who knew leprechauns were such tricksters! Enjoy the following facts about St. Patrick’s Day, provided by Clark (below) and a performance of ‘The Parting Glass.’



HOW DID WE GET HERE? WHO IS ST. PATRICK AND WHY IS HIS DAY SO IMPORTANT?

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland. The 17th of March became a national holiday in Ireland in 1903. At that time, Ireland was about 95% Catholic and they took their patron saint’s day very serious, it was as a very religious day. It evolved to be more of a celebration and especially in America a day of celebrating our Irish identity.



WHY IS THE IRISH IDENTITY SO IMPORTANT?

For much of Ireland’s history, it was under a tyrannical rule of neighboring England. The English monarchs despised the Irish culture and made laws that forbade Irish music, dance, or literature. In fact, playing the harp was a crime punishable by death…..and now a harp is a national symbol of Ireland. So the Irish had to care deeply about their culture to preserve it. Celebrating it recognizes the hardship and sacrifices that generations endured, and it is incredibly happy time because of how freely we can celebrate and BE Irish.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PART ABOUT BEING IRISH?

“For me it is the feeling of joy at St. Patrick’s Day. The merriment that I see in others. It is such the perfect opposite of what we have been going through with the pandemic. It is a feeling of joy with your community, your family and your extended family, your friends and friends of friends, and new friends who share the same sentiment. For me it is also a feeling of connection with those who have passed, with my ancestors. It helps me know and love myself.” – Sean Clark



WHY ARE SHAMROCKS SO IMPORTANT?

St. Patrick was a teacher and he used the shamrock to teach the concept of the Holy Trinity…Father, Son, and Holy Spirit being 3 parts of the same thing. His teaching tool became a symbol for the people he taught….the Irish.

WHAT ABOUT LEPRECHAUNS?

Well if you catch one, hold onto it because they are supposed to give you three wishes! But be careful, leprechauns are known for being magical, yes, but they are also known for being tricksters. They have a way of granting your wish but making life a little harder. Leprechauns serve as a moral teaching instrument. They warn against greed or trying to get rich quick…so maybe if you catch one, just try and get to know him, maybe wish for his friendship.



ARE THERE ANY GIRL LEPRECHAUNS?

The 1825 book “Fairy Legends” noted that “Leprechauns seem to be entirely male and solitary. Go figure. They are often described as bearded old men dressed in green and wearing buckled shoes. Sometimes they wear a pointed cap or hat and may smoke a pipe.” And they are known for being shoe makers, William Butler Yeates wrote of being able to hear their cobble hammers when they are near.

WHEN ARE WE GOING TO HAVE A PARADE AGAIN?

If there’s one thing to be lucky for, it’s the fact that we WILL get a St. Patrick’s Day ‘Makeup’ Parade this year. Celebrate at The Gateway on September 25 and follow Instagram: @irishinutah and Facebook: Hibernian Society of Utah for more updates. You can also become a member and receive email updates at irishinutah.com