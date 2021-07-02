Couture gowns that are perfect for all body types and don’t break the bank

Beautiful handmade couture gowns without breaking the bank! Olivia Edwards of Olivia Gown’s came by to showcase her favorite pieces from her business for women of all shapes and sizes!

Olivia’s gowns are for all body types. Its mission is to provide beautiful handmade couture gowns for women of all shapes and sizes. Whether it’s for a stylized shoot, prom date, black-tie event, engagement session, or maternity shoot, Olivia’s gowns have you covered.

Olivia is a local model and had several beautiful dresses that she purchased for shoots that were getting only one use out of them and wanted to give other people a chance to use them.

Different types of dresses they offer:

-Maternity,

-Plus size

-Frilly

-Big ball gowns

-Sleek gowns

-Wedding gowns

-Short dresses

Why rentals instead of purchasing?

More people can have access to beautiful gowns to fulfill their creative vision.

They offer all body types sizing, including maternity—handmade gowns that she designed from scratch, different materials, unique fabrics, patterns, and styles.

Promotions:

Use code “oliviasrentals” for 20% off.

Find Olivia’s Rentals on IG.