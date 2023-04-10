SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Utah community has come together to help Shay and Tanner Wright fulfill their life dreams, and they came on the show to talk about what they are going through and how others can help.

Tanner was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 25, and while doctors thought it would be in earlier stages, the cancer had spread making it a stage 4 diagnosis. Since the diagnosis, over the past 3 years Tanner has received surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments to recover. However, Tanner’s cancer has spread more, decreasing his chance of a cure.

One of Tanner and Shay’s life dreams is to be parents, and Tanner has always wanted to be a father. Because of his diagnosis, the two have decided to speed up their life dreams and become parents, but the only way this is possible is through IVF.

Due to the price of IVF and them both being students, Tanner and Shay have decided to hold a fundraiser to auction off their business services. After hearing their story, many Utah based brands such as Crumbl, Thread, Gabb Wireless, Mo’ Bettahs, Kodiak Cakes, Cricut, San Diablo Churros, Walker Edison, and many more have joined to help.

The auction will be held on Shay’s Instagram at @shaylynnright beginning April 14th, and will be open until the following Friday, April 21st. Go follow their journey and help them achieve their life dreams!