Country star Garth Brooks wins the Billboard Icon Award

- On Good Things Utah today – Last night, Garth Brooks became only the ninth artist to ever receive the Billboard Icon Award during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. After being introduced by Cher, the 58-year-old country superstar performed a rousing eight-song medley featuring video clips from his own live shows to feed crowd audio into the theater. We’ll show you the moment he thanked his wife and three daughters.
- New talk show host Drew Barrymore ‘confronts’ Chloe Fineman about her Saturday Night Live impression of her. The actor invited the SNL star to her talk show to discuss that spot-on impression everybody’s been buzzing about.
- And is fruit making you bloated? Surae has the varieties that can contribute to the bloat. Plus, is iceberg lettuce on the outs? Why grocery stores say kale is pushing the old favorite out of the fridge.
- And in our Throwback Thursday moment, get ready to get creeped out with all the things that scared us way back in the 90’s. The ’90s were pretty great. I had a sweet bowl cut, sneakers that lit up when I ran, and all the Ecto Cooler I could drink. But there was also plenty going on during that decade that was awful and scary. Fortunately, most of the things that terrified me when I was a kid have been vanquished, or at least faded away from the national consciousness to make room for new boogeymen. Here, we catch up with eight things that scared us 20 years ago, but don’t get the attention they used to.
- If you would like to see all eight click here! https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/49985/where-are-they-now-8-things-terrified-us-90s