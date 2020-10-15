Country star Garth Brooks wins the Billboard Icon Award

We love when Elaine Alfano joins us in the kitchen so much, we had to branch her out into the studio! You should see her yard, she's gone all out for Halloween, and we just had to learn how she did it. She shows and tells us how to create your own spooky Halloween heads to wow your neighborhood!

Elaine says styrofoam heads work well, and are easily found at Walmart, thrift shops, KSL, and Facebook marketplace. Mannequin heads can be found at a wig shop. If you asked for slightly damaged heads, you'll get them for next to nothing.