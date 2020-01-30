Country singer Jobi Riccio makes her stop in Utah

Today in the GTU studio we had a taste of country music! Singer songwriter Jobi Riccio showed off her amazing talents, singing “Strawberry Wine.” She has a passion for country music and has performed in a many locations. Riccio is from Denver, CO and is currently based in Boston, MA.

Inspired by artists ranging from Buck Owens to Joni Mitchell, and the bluegrass community she came of age in, she writes songs that meld classic country sounds with modern sensibilities. She has received acclaim for her writing, including winning the 2019 NewSong Music Competition and being named a finalist in the 2018 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriter’s Showcase. Her debut EP “Strawberry Wine” is an ode to the women of country music she grew up singing along to in her bedroom, and is streaming everywhere now.

Don’t miss Jobi Riccio! Make sure to watch her perform at the 22nd annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café on Thursday, 1/30 @ 2pm.