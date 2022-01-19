Countless options of cereal

Listen up, cereal lovers! Karli Fitzgerald from Stir’s Cereal in Fort Union is here with a variety of cereals that are sure to brighten your day. Stir’s is a cereal bar that offers a variety of over 75 different cereals.

They have a storefront where they host fun activities and events like game night, trivia, crafts, and live music. They also have a new online store where you can find all sorts of rare cereals from all over the world

and even cereal-themed merchandise.

The company offers subscription boxes where customers get introduced to limited edition or rare cereals and receive a different piece of cereal-themed apparel in every box. They are also available to cater or bring their food truck to any event.

Today on the show, Fitzgerald highlighted the Beehive Special. It is made of honey nut chex, honey o’s, and honey smacks.

Stir’s is also involved in several charitable efforts. They have their own charity that is called Friends of Stirs. For every purchase made through Stir’s, a meal is donated to someone in need. The company donated over 11k meals in 2021.

Visit their website and follow on social media. Mention this GTU segment for 20% off your treat.