Sun’s out, rainbow flags out! Utah Pride Center Co-Ceo Jonathan Foulk and Gia Bianca Stephens, Director of Special Events and Operations joined us to tell us what to expect this June 1st – 4th.

The action-packed schedule includes The Utah Pride Live Gala, rally and march, opening Concert, festival, drag brunch with guest celebrity impersonators, and of course the Parade! As always, there will be an incredible lineup of both local and international talent

Get involved in the fight for equal justice, and equal opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community through a celebration! The mission of the Utah Pride Center is to empower, unite and celebrate Utah’s LGBTQ+ community, which they do year-round.

utahpride.org