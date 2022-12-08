- On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
- Plus, The Sundance Film Festival is back! On Wednesday, the Sundance Institute announced its roster of feature-length films selected to screen at the festival in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort in Utah. (Last year’s festival was virtual-only due to the pandemic. The 2023 festival includes 101 feature films from 23 different countries, and 32 of the 115 film directors whose work will screen at the festival are first-time feature filmmakers, according to a press release. “Maintaining an essential place for artists to express themselves, take risks, and for visionary stories to endure and entertain is distinctly Sundance,” Robert Redford, Sundance Institute Founder and President, said in a statement. “The Festival continues to foster these values and connections through independent storytelling. We are honored to share the compelling selection of work at this year’s Festival from distinct perspectives and unique voices.”
Could onions be making you sick?
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
