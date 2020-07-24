Could dance clubs become a thing of the past because of COVID-19?

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s something that New York’s governor and mayor are now considering. Is it safe to open dance clubs during a pandemic? Many owners say if they have to reduce capacity it will shut them down permanently.
- Plus, a new study says raising a child in the United States is much tougher than in other countries around the world. We’ll tell you what the just released research found.
- And Zillow is reporting a huge uptick in searches for new homes during the lock down. So are buyers just shopping or really ready to purchase in a hot housing market?
- And finally, we tell you the dirtiest place in your car. It’s not that cup holder you just spilled soda in – it’s your steering wheel! Ali tells us what germs are gathering in the spot that you place your hands every single day.