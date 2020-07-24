Could dance clubs become a thing of the past because of COVID-19?

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – It’s something that New York’s governor and mayor are now considering. Is it safe to open dance clubs during a pandemic? Many owners say if they have to reduce capacity it will shut them down permanently.
  • Plus, a new study says raising a child in the United States is much tougher than in other countries around the world. We’ll tell you what the just released research found.
  • And Zillow is reporting a huge uptick in searches for new homes during the lock down. So are buyers just shopping or really ready to purchase in a hot housing market?
  • And finally, we tell you the dirtiest place in your car. It’s not that cup holder you just spilled soda in – it’s your steering wheel! Ali tells us what germs are gathering in the spot that you place your hands every single day.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors