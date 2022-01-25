Could birth control for men be just around the corner?

(ABC4) - For each of its 44 years to date – with the exception of those interrupted by COVID – the Sundance Film Festival has always been held in Utah. Originally debuting in 1978 in Salt Lake City, the premier independent film festival moved to its current home, Park City, in 1981.

When the festival first began – under the name Utah/US Film Festival – the goal of the annual gathering was to attract more filmmakers to the state. The Sundance Institute took over management in 1994, and the festival was renamed to pay homage to institute founder Robert Redford’s character in 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which was filmed in Utah.