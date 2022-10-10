- On Good Things Utah today – It’s that time of year again: Decorative gourds sit in giant bins outside grocery stores, we pull on our coziest sweaters (even though it’s still 75 degrees out) and orange and red leaves begin to dot the trees. Yes, all of these signs mean fall has arrived — and it also means we’ve officially entered pumpkin spice latte season. This sugary coffee beverage, more commonly referred to as the PSL, has practically been the official symbol of fall festivity since it made its debut at Starbucks in the early 2000s. But is there such a thing as too many PSLs? The answer from nutritionists is a resounding yes, but they don’t want you to give up your PSL habit altogether. When considering the health implications of the PSL, registered dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, the author of “The Better Period Food Solution,” says it’s important to look at the whole picture. “Without any disrespect to the PSL, the issue isn’t exactly the PSL itself,” she explained. “It’s more about what the body then craves afterward, which is likely not going to be a healthy and lean meal. The exposure of the sugar from the PSL to the brain then sets it up to crave more and more sugary foods, potentially leading to less nutritious choices later on.” She adds that if you can have a PSL without letting it impact your other food choices that day, it can be enjoyed in moderation.
- Plus, on author says this season is exhausting: “Let’s Admit It: Fall Family ‘Fun’ Is Anything But! I sit at my counter looking out the window at the corner of my backyard. I notice that the leaves of a large tree have already started to change color as I sip my piping hot and obnoxiously complicated latte. It was an iced coffee last week, but now the morning air is crisp and it’s officially hot coffee season. The supermarkets are lined with pumpkins, I am hoarding apple-cinnamon candles, and my front bushes are covered in cheap, stretchy, decorative cotton webs. As a mom, it is the season of doing all the fall gram-worthy things, checking all the projects and outings off my #fallfamilyfun to-do list. But today, nine years and four kids into my motherhood journey, I will lower the bar. I will set my seasonal expectations reasonably low and know that much of the activities will be a little chaotic and disastrous — and that is okay.” To hear more tune in or click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/fall-family-fun
- And how do you feel about this Hot Topic… A Texas mom who waxed her 3-year-old daughter’s unibrow in a viral TikTok video said she’s protecting her child from future bullies. “I don’t care! I don’t care!” Leah Garcia, 31, captioned a recent TikTok video that shows her waxing her daughter Bliss’s eyebrows. “I’d rather y’all call me a bad mom before I let my 3 year old walk around with a unibrow like my parents did!” “Ow, mom, that hurt me,” Bliss says after the waxing, to which Garcia replies, “All right, girl, now you got two eyebrows!” Under the video with 18.2 million views and 2.5 million likes, almost 30,000 people packed the comments section. “At 3 though?” someone asked. “If she wasn’t aware of her eyebrows, she sure is now,” one person wrote. “This makes me really sad but (it’s) your kid, do what you want,” said another. Yet another suggested Garcia was “projecting insecurities” onto her daughter. Tune in with us for more or click here: https://www.today.com/parents/moms/mom-wax-3-year-old-daughter-unibrow-viral-tiktok-video-rcna51124
- Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on the first hour of Good Things Utah.
Could all those Pumpkin Spice Lattes be making you crave sugar?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now