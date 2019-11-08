Cosmetics aren’t just for the aging, but change lives of all ages

Most of us associate cosmetic surgeries with just the aging face and lifting procedure. But, facial plastics and reconstructive surgery can change lives, and that’s not an exaggeration. For those that must take the route of surgery, it’s a decision not to take lightly.

Dr. Eric Cerrati, M.D. at the University of Utah Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has performed operations that change people lives. Today he shared with us the difference some procedures can make such as brow lifts, eye lifts, facial implants, and ear pinning.

Those who are curious if they can receive help are encouraged to take advantage of a free consultation. You can call (801) 585-3223 or visit here:

https://healthcare.utah.edu/plasticsurgery/facial/

Or on Instagram @ dr.cerrati to see more before and afters of cosmetic work.

This article contains sponsored content.