Corndog Casserole

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our very first GTU chef Angel Shannon cooked a family favorite today on the show, corndog casserole!

For this recipe, you will need:

  • 2 cups celery, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons butter or margarine 
  • 1 & 1/2 cups green onions, sliced
  • 1 & 1/2 pounds hot dogs
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 & 1/2 cup milk 
  • 2 teaspoons rubbed sage 
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 (8.5 ounce) packages corn bread/muffin mix
  • 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded 

Directions:

  1. In a skillet, saute celery and butter for 5 minutes.
  2. Add onions and saute for 5 additional minutes.
  3. Remove from heat and place in a large bowl, set aside.
  4. Cut hot dogs lengthwise into quarters, then cut into thirds.
  5. In the same skillet, saute hot dogs for 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Mix into vegetables and set aside 1 cup. 
  6. In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, sage, and pepper.
  7. Add hot dog mixture, still reserving 1 cup.
  8. Stir in corn bread mixes, and 1 1/2 cups of cheese.
  9. Spread into a shallow 3 quarter baking dish.
  10. Top with reserved hot dog mixture and remaining cheese.
  11. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes at 400 degrees or until golden brown. 
  12. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook