Our very first GTU chef Angel Shannon cooked a family favorite today on the show, corndog casserole!
For this recipe, you will need:
- 2 cups celery, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 1 & 1/2 cups green onions, sliced
- 1 & 1/2 pounds hot dogs
- 2 eggs
- 1 & 1/2 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons rubbed sage
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 (8.5 ounce) packages corn bread/muffin mix
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions:
- In a skillet, saute celery and butter for 5 minutes.
- Add onions and saute for 5 additional minutes.
- Remove from heat and place in a large bowl, set aside.
- Cut hot dogs lengthwise into quarters, then cut into thirds.
- In the same skillet, saute hot dogs for 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Mix into vegetables and set aside 1 cup.
- In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, sage, and pepper.
- Add hot dog mixture, still reserving 1 cup.
- Stir in corn bread mixes, and 1 1/2 cups of cheese.
- Spread into a shallow 3 quarter baking dish.
- Top with reserved hot dog mixture and remaining cheese.
- Bake uncovered for 30 minutes at 400 degrees or until golden brown.
- Serve and enjoy!