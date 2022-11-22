SALT LAKE, UT – Thanksgiving is this week, and therefore why not try a new recipe. We were joined today in the studio by Lindy Davies to make the perfect Thanksgiving side corn pudding.

Ingredients:

•1 pkg of Jiffy corn muffin mix

•3/4 cup of melted butter

•2 cans of whole kernel corn, drained

•1 can of cream style corn

•1 cup of sour cream

•2 eggs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Pour corn & melted butter into a greased casserole dish. Blend in sour cream. In separate bowl, beat eggs & stir into casserole. Add muffin mix. Blend thoroughly. Bake for 35-40 minutes.

Instagram: @lindy_davies

