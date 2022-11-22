SALT LAKE, UT – Thanksgiving is this week, and therefore why not try a new recipe. We were joined today in the studio by Lindy Davies to make the perfect Thanksgiving side corn pudding.  

Ingredients

•1 pkg of Jiffy corn muffin mix 

•3/4 cup of melted butter 

•2 cans of whole kernel corn, drained 

•1 can of cream style corn 

•1 cup of sour cream 

•2 eggs 

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. Pour corn & melted butter into a greased casserole dish. Blend in sour cream. In separate bowl, beat eggs & stir into casserole. Add muffin mix. Blend thoroughly. Bake for 35-40 minutes.   

Instagram: @lindy_davies 
 