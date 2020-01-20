Are you in the mood for Cafe Rio? Salad lovers, it is your favorite day. Emily Gibson teaches you how to make your very own tasty copycat Cafe Rio salad from home.
Copycat Cafe Rio Pork Salad
Ingredients:
- 4-7 lbs boneless pork shoulder butt or boneless pork rib meat, cut into large chunks
- Menudo or taco spice mix
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 cups cold water
for sauce
- 3/4 to 1 cup brown sugar light or dark to taste
- 1 – 16 oz can red enchilada sauce
- 1 4 oz can chopped green chiles not drained
- 1 12 oz can Coke Pepsi or Dr Pepper
Garnishes:
- 5 heads lettuce
- Tomatoes for garnish (or salsa)
- Guacamole
- Sour cream
- Shredded cheese
- Tortillas (for under the salad)
- Black beans
- Cilantro
- Parmesan powdered cheese (sprinkle over top)
- Tortilla strips or chips
- Limes (to squeeze over the top)
Lime Cilantro Rice:
- 2 1/2 cups rice
- 4 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 4 Tbsp lime juice
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 4 Tbsp cilantro chopped
- 1/2 tsp. Cumin
- 1 1/2 tsp. Salt
- Put all in rice cooker, and cook normal.
Cilantro Salad Dressing:
- 1 pkg. Hidden Valley Ranch dressing Mix
- 8 oz. can Salsa Verde
- 2 cloves garlic
- ¾ cup Mayo
- ¾ cup sour cream
- ¼ tsp Tabasco Sauce
- ¼- ½ cup fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Mix in blender.
- Add lime juice to taste.
- Mix ahead of time and chill it for several hours. (It can be thinned with buttermilk if needed).
- Serve this over shredded lettuce and crunched up tortilla chips and top with beans, pork, dressing, cheese.
