Copycat Cafe Rio Pork Salad

When it comes wedding food, the biggest trend for 2020 is something you'll recognize: nostalgic, crowd-pleasing foods that you've probably ate in your childhood.

This year's trends will instead lean towards comfort foods that appeal to a large number of people and palates. Serve the food you love and that you want to eat. Just because it is your wedding does not mean it has to be 'high end' or 'fancy' — it should be delicious, approachable, and served beautifully.