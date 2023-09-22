SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — One of the best ways to cope with grief is through journaling. Lexie Dopp, owner of LEFA Collective, joined us on the show to share some ways you can cope with grief when expectations change.

After an unexpected diagnosis during her first pregnancy, she has experienced challenges she would have never anticipated. Lexie explains that often when expectations change, it is normal to grieve the loss of the picture you had in your head of how you thought things would go. She recommends:

Learning to sit with uncomfortable feelings

Protect your peace

Find healthy ways to cope and release

Journaling can be such a helpful tool to help process grief, and Lexie created her prompted journals to help in time of need. GTU Viewers can get 10% off with code: GOODTHINGS at lefacollective.com/discount/GOODTHINGS

To follow along with Lexie, you can find her on Instagram @lefacollective