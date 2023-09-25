Get your home's furnace ready for winter now - watch this for great tips from Any Hour Services!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As the seasons begin to transition from summer into fall and eventually into cool Utah winters, you’ll want to confidently know that your home’s furnance is up to the job of keeping you warm. The experts at Any Hour Services say a lot of the calls they get this time of year come after that big first freeze or cool down – but they say don’t wait until then.. you can do some things now to prepare your furnance and home for winter.

A best practice and advice from Any Hour Services expert Mike Wilson is to go turn on your furnace right now just to make sure everything is working as it should. Mike says it should just kick in if everything is working properly.

Should we close the vents in rooms that are not used very much? Mike says, start out by having all the register vents open.. just to get that air moving through the home as intended. Mike says, your furnace actually may have to do some extra work when vents are closed – which isn’t ideal. Mike suggests, never closing more than 20% of your total vents. It doesn’t save you money to close a vent.

Watch Nicea’s interview with Mike for more great tips for your furnance and home’s heating system.

