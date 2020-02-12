Cool things you can ask your Alexa device

- On Good Things Utah today – Don’t just celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday, make sure you celebrate Gal-entines Day this year. Surae has the reasons why it’s so important to spread the love to your girlfriends. Plus, have you cheated on your partner with food? A new nationwide poll says almost two thirds of us have lied to our significant other about unhealthy food choices. And finally, fun questions you can ask your Alexa device that you might not know about! Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU.