SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- A simple summer snack that is perfect for any occasion and will have the kids munching all day. Kiana Williams shares with us one of her favorites. See below the recipe for candied grapes.

Ingredients

Green or red seedless grapes

1 box sugar free jello

3 tablespoons lime juice

Instructions:

Freeze grapes for 1 to 3 hours in a ziploc bag or other airtight container in the freezer. Pour the lime juice and Jello powder into two small bowls Dunk each grape in the lime juice and then roll in the Jellow powder Serve immediately or freeze for an additional 30 minutes ( if you want drier candy).

For more recipes visit her instagram.