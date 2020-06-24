Cool custom cars and reality TV, it’s Kindig-It Design!

Kindig-It Design proudly pays meticulous attention to detail, from start to finish when building a custom car. Creating with painstaking precision, clients come from all over the world to the Utah spot they trust to build them the car of their dreams!

We were thrilled to stop by the SLC Kindig-It showroom, take a behind-the-scenes tour, and chat with the man himself, Dave Kindig! Growing up in Rose Park, Dave is entirely self-made. Taking apart everything from legos, bikes, and the lawnmower, he was constantly fascinated by how things work while growing up. These days, he tells us he’s pinching himself over the fact that he’s gotten to go to work for the last 21 years with wonderful men and women, building dream cars for customers!

Kindig-It builds every aspect of the car. Color development (they have their own paint line), the interior, metal shaping, wiring, engineering, audio system, the wheel design, the list goes on! Dave says he keeps as much done locally as possible, giving him control over design, quality, and logistics.

Dave’s success has led him to not only one, but two reality shows! Now in his seventh year of the first, B**chin’ Rides (MotorTrend on TV), he’s just wrapped the first season of the second, B**chin’ Boot Camp (MotorTrend app)!

Tours are currently on hold due to COVID-19, but you can certainly visit the showroom at 164 E Hill Avenue, SLC give them a call at 801-262-3039.

www.kindigit.com instagram @kindigitdesign facebook Kindig-It design