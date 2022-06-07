- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now this is super cool! Apple has a few exciting changes in store for users with its latest iOS update. On Monday, the company announced that the lock screen and iMessage experience will look a lot different when iOS 16 drops. The tech giant also unveiled several other changes. The latest Apple operating system is called iOS 16 and a developer preview is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. In July, a public beta version will become available to iOS users at beta.apple.com. If you’re not into the whole “early adopter” thing, you can take advantage of the new software features in the fall when the free update for iPhone 8 and later launches.
- Plus, some shopping advice from a nutritionist who loves Costco, but she says there are some things she doesn’t buy there:
- I skip big cereal boxes and Kirkland muffins because I prefer to make my own breakfasts.
- I don’t buy produce or spices in bulk because my 2-person household won’t finish them fast enough.
- I roll my cart right past Costco’s bakery section.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/im-nutritionist-loves-shop-costco-201100022.html
- Finally, a sweet announcement: On Monday, Wendy’s announced the addition of a strawberry Frosty to its menu, available across the U.S. for a limited time only. The introduction of a new flavor to the chain’s signature dessert is a rarity. The classic chocolate flavor made its debut on Wendy’s menu in 1969. In 2006 the franchise bowed for the first time to customer pleas for a new flavor and added vanilla. Over a decade later, in 2019, it temporarily included a Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae on its menu to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
At the end of the show, a waterfall so incredible you have to see it to believe it. Check out this amazing display of nature at California's Yosemite Falls. The footage is courtesy Greg Harlow.